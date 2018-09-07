Corpn. begins underground drainage work in two wards

more-in

Coimbatore Corporation has started underground drainage (UGD) work in two wards at ₹9 crore.

According to officials in the civic body, under the Smart Cities programme, the Corporation has started digging earth to lay underground sewer lines in areas between Trichy Road and the northern bund of Valangulam in Ward 73, and Karumbukkadai and Saramedu in Ward 74 at ₹4.76 crore and ₹4.24 crore respectively.

The work in Ward 73 includes laying sewer line for five km and service connection for 750 houses. The work in Ward 74 includes laying sewer line for five-and-a-half km and connection for around 1,000 houses.

It involves constructing 177 manholes in Ward 73 and 235 in Ward 74.

The Corporation had excluded the areas while laying underground sewer line a few years ago when it took up the UGD work under the JNNURM scheme because the number of houses was fewer. It had, however, included the areas in the proposal after surveying the places.

The sewer line in Ward 73 will be connected to the pipeline that will convey sewage to the yet-to-be constructed sewage treatment plant in Nanjundapuram plant and the one in Ward 74 will carry sewage to the Ukkadam treatment plant.

The Corporation proposes to complete the work in the next two months and thereafter provide the house service connection.

Meanwhile, the officials say that the Corporation is also taking steps to expedite the completion of the work to lay pipeline along Trichy Road to the Ondipudur sewage treatment plant.

It has obtained the National Highways permission and is expecting the arrival of pipelines in the next few weeks.