Corpn. begins e-waste collection

The Salem Corporation has launched collection of electronic waste from its limits by partnering with a licensed e-waste recycler.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh launched the programme at the Corporation zonal office in Ammapet on Wednesday. According to officials, the Corporation along with Leela traders, the recycler here, will collect e-waste from the 60 wards in a phased manner.

A release from the Corporation said that the e-waste generated at government offices, hospitals, banks, information technology firms and residences like tube lights, mobile phones, modems, CPUs, batteries, routers, computer monitors, keyboards, televisions, iron box, fans, wall clocks and other devices would be collected by the Corporation and the recycler and would be recycled or discarded in a safe manner.

In the first phase, the e-waste would be collected from government offices, Corporation schools and primary health centres in the Corporation limits and in the next phase, it would be collected from private hospitals and educational institutions. The release said that e-waste collection centres would be set up at all four zonal offices of the Corporation.

The officials advised the public not to dump e-waste in common bins and hand them over at the collection centres or to sanitary workers visiting their residences each day to collect garbage.

Senior Corporation officials were present during the launch.