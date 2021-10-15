Corpn. asks PF Commissioner to give permission to lay road

The scheme road goes through PF staff quarters

In public interest, give access for laying a scheme road through the Provident Fund Staff Quarters in Peelamedu, the Coimbatore Corporation has written to the Central Provident Fund Commissioner, New Delhi.

The Corporation Commissioner’s letter of October 3 comes in the wake of a September 22, 2021 order of Madras High Court, which was hearing a contempt petition filed by Peelamedu Consumer Voice and writ petition filed by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Chennai – both in connection with the scheme road.

Contempt petition

The Peelamedu Consumer Voice had filed the contempt petition for punishing the Coimbatore Corporation and others for not complying with the order for laying the 40-foot wide scheme road for 237 m linking Avinashi Road with Ellai Thottam Road through the Quarters and a few layouts.

And, the Regional PF Commissioner’s writ petition challenged a Coimbatore Corporation Council resolution for building the scheme road through the Quarters.

In his letter, the Corporation Commissioner had said the civic body was not in a position to give an alternative land in lieu of the land to be used for laying the scheme road through the Quarters as none was available.

Land acquisition

To comply with the Court’s latest direction, as the district administration had initiated land acquisition process for the scheme road, it was imperative in public interest at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation gave enter-upon permission to the Corporation to lay the scheme road.

And, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner would do well to issue instructions or orders to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Chennai, to give the enter-upon permission to allow the civic body to develop the scheme road as a portion of the land required fell within the Quarters.

Alternative road

The letter marks the latest development in the issue, which the Peelamedu Consumer Voice took up more than a decade ago to have a road as an alternative to the narrow PKD Nagar 1st Street to reach Ellai Thottam in the north or Avinashi Road in the south.

Consumer organisation’s secretary P.V. Gopal said the Corporation developing the scheme road would provide the ideal alternative road for road users to reach Ganapathy Managar, Ganapathy, Sathyamangalam Road or areas north thereof.

And, in the south, it provided road users easy access to G.V. Residency, Sowripalayam, Singanallur or areas off Tiruchi Road.