Corpn. asks for doctors on deputation to conduct fever clinics in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation has asked the Deputy Director of Public Health, Coimbatore, to send on deputation doctors to help it conduct fever clinics.
Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath asked for the doctors at a coordination committee meeting that he chaired at the Corporation head office on Monday. Senior district administration and police officials were present.
Mr. Jatavath said the civic body had requested five doctors and their support staff to run as many mobile medical units in the city. The five doctors joining the Corporation’s efforts to contain COVID-19 in the city would take the total mobile medical units to 10.
In addition, it had also asked for house surgeons and post-graduate students from the Coimbatore Medical College to head its fever clinics in the city.
The civic body conducted 100 such clinics a day with only 30-plus doctors. It felt the need for more doctors because the presence of its medical officers was necessary in places that had COVID-19 positive cases and post graduate students or house surgeons heading the clinics at other places would improve the quality of service.
Mr. Jatavath said he would launch the five additional mobile medical units on Tuesday.
