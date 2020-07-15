Corpn. adopts new norms to declare quarantine areas

The Coimbatore Corporation did not go by an ‘one size fits all’ approach in declaring a locality as COVID-19 quarantine area, Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said.
Instead of adopting a standard strategy for all the localities, the Corporation had left it to its zonal assistant commissioners to decide on the area to be quarantined. It was for the officials to decide after visiting the locality that had reported a positive case. The Corporation, however, would go by the number of COVID-19 positive case(s), the density of population, the nature of the area where positive case was reported and a few other factors.
If the density of population in the area with positive case(s) was high, the Corporation would go in for widening the quarantine area so as to contain the spread. If it was an apartment, the first approach would be quarantine the floor where the cases were reported or a particular block. Mr. Jatavath also said the locality also played a factor in deciding the area to be quarantined. If it was a densely populated area where people were likely to violate the safety norms, then the Corporation would go in for requesting the presence of police personnel as well.
If the assistant commissioners felt that people within the quarantined area would abide by the safety guideline then the Corporation would not increase vigil, he added.
