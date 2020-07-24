Coronavirus | Videos of monkeys rummaging through used PPE kits go viral

Pictures and videos of monkeys dragging away used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at a COVID-19 care facility in Udhagamandalam that went viral on social media and mobile messaging applications on Wednesday have increased the concerns about the spread of the disease here.
The facility where the incident occurred is a private school where around 80 asymptomatic patients are currently being treated. One patient said the PPE kits had been disposed of in front of a building as the dustbins at the facility were full.
“We did notice that the kits were not being disposed of properly and had alerted the doctors,” said one of the patients. The videos started making rounds on social media before the Health Department intervened.
On Thursday, the entire facility was completely disinfected and the kits were disposed of using proper established protocols. When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Services, P. Balusamy said there had been problems on the first day when the new COVID-19 care facility was established. “However, after it came to light that the PPEs were not being disposed of correctly, we immediately intervened and made sure that adequate arrangement are made for the proper disposal of the kits,” said Mr. Balusamy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath