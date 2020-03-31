Coimbatore

Coronavirus | TNDRF team conducts an awareness campaign

Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force creating awareness on measures to prevent COVID-19 in Salem on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force creating awareness on measures to prevent COVID-19 in Salem on Monday.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

The team visited the new bus stand where temporary markets are functioning, at Five Roads Junction and other important places in Salem.

A team of Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) has arrived in Salem and are creating awareness among the public on the preventive measures for COVID-19 disease here.

A team of 40 members, led by Inspector O.P. Chandra Bose from Chennai, conducted awareness programmes for public at market areas and important junctions here. The team visited the new bus stand where temporary markets are functioning, at Five Roads Junction and other important places here.

The team performed the handwashing techniques and cough etiquettes for public here. People were advised to follow the techniques in their daily life and wash their hands for 20-30 seconds each time.

Mr. Bose said, “Personal distancing is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease. Hence, the government has ordered a lockdown. Public should cooperate with it.” The team would be camping here and would be conducting similar awareness programmes.

