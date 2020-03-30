Coronavirus | Tiruppur has 86 ventilators: Minister

Tiruppur district has 86 ventilators, including seven in the Tiruppur Government Hospital, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.
The Minister was at the hospital to review its preparedness to treat COVID-19 cases.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar, hospital Dean S. Valli and Health Department officials were present on the occasion.
Mr. Radhakrishnan told mediapersons that isolation wards for COVID-19 patients were available at the government hospitals in Avinashi and Udumalpet also. The isolation ward at Tiruppur GH has 15 beds, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.
