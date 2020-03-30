Coronavirus | Superintendent of Police distributes safety gadgets, groceries to families of personnel

Superintendent of Police for Salem S. Deepa Ganiger on Sunday distributed groceries and safety equipment to police personnel and their families here.

Ms. Ganiger distributed 5 kg rice, 2 kg dhal and 1 litre oil each to the 380 families at Armed Reserve here. Ms. Ganiger also distributed hand sanitisers and masks for police personnel and their families.

20 check-posts

According to the police, for the 21-day lockdown, about 750 police personnel have been deployed in a shift and nearly 20 check-posts have been put up in the district borders to monitor movement of vehicles and advising public to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

Personal distancing

Police said those deployed on duty have been asked to take necessary precautionary measures and have been asked to maintain personal distancing.

Officials said that policemen have been asked to use hand sanitisers and masks to prevent being infected by COVID-19.