Coronavirus | Resident taunts Coimbatore Corporation for ‘wrong’ quarantine

06 September 2020 23:05 IST

Flex banner put up outside house ‘congratulates’ civic body for “insulting my family by branding us as COVID-19 positive when we are COVID-19 negative”

A resident of Hope College Junction, whose family was put under home quarantine by the Coimbatore Corporation, has claimed that the civic body had quarantined them though they tested negative for COVID-19.

The occupants of the house put up a flex banner in Tamil outside their home, which read: “Congrats to Coimbatore Corporation – for insulting my family and myself by branding us as COVID-19 positive when we are COVID-19 negative.” Beneath the message, were displayed copies, what the family members claimed, to be lab reports dated September 5 certifying them to be negative for COVID-19.

Efforts to reach the family failed.

However, Coimbatore Corporation officials said the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital had tested their swab samples and declared them to be positive. The civic agency, followed protocol, by quarantining the family.

Officials said the family’s contention that they felt “insulted” was a wrong perception as COVID-19 is only an infection. They felt that the family should have contacted the Corporation if they had reasons to believe that their test results were negative instead of putting up a banner.