Coronavirus quarantine ward set up at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has kept a quarantine ward of four beds standby in the wake of coronavirus scare. The hospital has also kept a 20-bedded ward ready to be used if anyone found with synonyms of the viral infection requires treatment.
CMCH Dean B. Asokan said that the arrangement was made as a precautionary measure and no suspected case of the viral infection was reported in the region.
Medical Superintendent T. Sadagopan said that the 20-bedded ward with ICU was earlier used for treating A (H1N1) influenza cases and now the same was kept standby for treatment purposes following the new virus scare.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.