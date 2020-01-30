Coronavirus quarantine ward set up at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has kept a quarantine ward of four beds standby in the wake of coronavirus scare. The hospital has also kept a 20-bedded ward ready to be used if anyone found with synonyms of the viral infection requires treatment.

CMCH Dean B. Asokan said that the arrangement was made as a precautionary measure and no suspected case of the viral infection was reported in the region.

Medical Superintendent T. Sadagopan said that the 20-bedded ward with ICU was earlier used for treating A (H1N1) influenza cases and now the same was kept standby for treatment purposes following the new virus scare.