Coimbatore

Coronavirus quarantine ward set up at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

more-in

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has kept a quarantine ward of four beds standby in the wake of coronavirus scare. The hospital has also kept a 20-bedded ward ready to be used if anyone found with synonyms of the viral infection requires treatment.

CMCH Dean B. Asokan said that the arrangement was made as a precautionary measure and no suspected case of the viral infection was reported in the region.

Medical Superintendent T. Sadagopan said that the 20-bedded ward with ICU was earlier used for treating A (H1N1) influenza cases and now the same was kept standby for treatment purposes following the new virus scare.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
viral diseases
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 7:15:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coronavirus-quarantine-ward-set-up-at-coimbatore-medical-college-hospital/article30688926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY