Coronavirus | Protective suits given to conservancy workers

The Forest Department handed over 70 protective suits, it purchased using funds from its eco-tourism initiatives, to the district administration for use by conservancy workers.

The coverall suits, purchased at ₹ 84,000, will be given to the workers engaged in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

D. Guruswamy, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, said the suits would be used by the workers when disinfecting an area. “We asked the district administration as to what kind of help they require from the department, and we were told that the suits would help keep the frontline staff battling the pandemic safe from infection,” said Mr. Guruswamy. The funds were generated from the Muthanad Mund Eco-development committee (EDC), and the suits were handed over to the district administration on Thursday.

“Our EDCs in the Nilgiris forest division are working with their respective local body authorities in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The forest staff too have been sensitised to the precautions they need to take to prevent them from contracting the infection,” said Mr. Guruswamy.