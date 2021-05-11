Coronavirus | Priority in vaccination sought for LPG delivery agents in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

Officials said they were vulnerable to the virus due to the nature of their job

With LPG delivery agents being very vulnerable to COVID-19 infection due to the nature of their work, the Coimbatore District Supply and Consumer Protection Office has appealed to the Deans of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital to allot them vaccines on a priority basis.

District Supply Officer R. Kumaresan wrote to the Deans on Monday, asking the officials to reserve adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccines for LPG delivery agents and make arrangements at the taluk-level for their vaccination.

According to the officer, more than 2,000 LPG delivery agents are working in Coimbatore district and they make house-to-house visits to deliver cylinders.

Rajendra B., president of All India LPG Distributors Federation (Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry), also wanted priority in vaccination for LPG delivery agents. “This is to control the community spread. We do not want our staff to be carriers. We request that our staff and their families be given priority, without any age limit,” Mr. Rajendra appealed in his letter to the Chief Minister’s Cell and Chief Minister’s Secretary on Monday.

The letter also said that LPG delivery agents were not getting priority in vehicle checks conducted by the police during the lockdown. He wanted authorities to issue a special pass to LPG delivery agents or give them priority at checkpoints.