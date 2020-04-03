Coimbatore

Coronavirus | Periyar University’s psychology department gives out mental health tips

According to a release, the public have been advised to distance themselves from COVID-19 news and not to browse internet for disease symptoms.

The Department of Psychology of Periyar University has given a few tips for better mental health amid COVID-19 fears and lockdown.

According to a release, the public have been advised to distance themselves from COVID-19 news and not to browse internet for disease symptoms. They have been advised to stop sending death related messages.

The public have been advised to listen to music and spend time with children, play with them, and discuss their future goals. People are told to wash their hands and use reminders to ensure it.

The public can contact the Psychology department professors at 94434 96299, 9994620123 and 80126 98558 for further advice between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m, the release said.

