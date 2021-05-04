Coronavirus | Nine inmates of sub-jail in Coonoor test positive

While one of the inmates has been taken to Coimbatore for treatment, the others are being treated at the sub-jail as of now, officials said

Nine inmates imprisoned at the Coonoor sub-jail in the Nilgiris have tested positive for COVID-19, police and Health Department officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources said the nine persons were in jail on charges of possession of marijuana, sexual abuse against minors and other offences. One of the inmates who tested positive was also an accused in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, and he has since been taken to Coimbatore for treatment, officials said.

The Nilgiris district superintendent of police, R. Pandiarajan, said that all necessary medical care will be provided to the inmates. He said that none of the nine who have tested positive for COVID-19 have any serious symptoms as of now.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Nilgiris district), Dr. P. Baluchamy, said that the inmates at the sub-jail will be screened for COVID-19 by a team of officials from the Health Department. Police personnel too, who were in contact with the inmates, will be screened and monitored, officials said.

Sources said that the inmates are currently being treated inside the prison as there are concerns over their security if they are transferred to government healthcare facilities. They will be monitored continuously and will be taken to hospital if any of them develop symptoms requiring treatment at hospitals.