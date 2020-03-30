Coronavirus | Industrial associations in Coimbatore start identifying migrant workers

Following several migrant workers come to the streets here on Saturday, demanding food and facilities to return to their home towns, industrial associations here took the initiative on Sunday to identify workers from other States who are staying in the city and where they are located.

Ravi Sam, chairman of the CSR, Affirmative Action, Sustainability sub-committee of Confederation of Indian Industry - Southern Region, the CII and other associations have started working on jointly identifying the migrant workers who are staying back in the city and what their needs are.

They cannot go back to their home towns now and the industries will take care of their needs.

R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said that on Sunday he received information that about 60 workers were staying near Athipalayam.

Most of them worked in microindustries on in the unorganised sector for daily wages. Persons, who operated one or two lathes, will not be able to take care of these workers.

Hence, one of the industrial associations has come forward to provide their provisions to cook food for 20 days.

“We will jointly first identify the workers across sectors in Coimbatore and know their requirements. We are coordinating with the district administration so that we can give the provisions to the common kitchens and the officials distribute the food or we can buy the provisions and supply at the accommodations where the workers live. Most of them have accommodation facilities,” he said.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, some of the workers are covered under ESI, etc. There are many others who are employed with very small units. The unit owners cannot afford to take care of the workers for a long period. The associations will jointly identify the workers, know their need gaps, and meet these.

The units are also facing financial problems. So the associations will also explore how they can work with the government in providing the food needs of the migrant workers here.