Coronavirus | Hotels in Coimbatore start taking in patients, issue guidelines

COIMBATORE

05 May 2021 13:37 IST

Select hotels in Coimbatore district have started taking in COVID-19 patients and have tied up with hospitals to treat them. Some of the hotels have also come up with guidelines that are followed by patients and by the hotel staff.

According to an official of the Health Department, nine hotels have so far tied up with hospitals and more are coming forward. A couple of these facilities are located in the peripheral areas of the city.

These hotels are in different budget categories. Erine Louis, General Manager of WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels, said the

hotel has tied up with two hospitals in Coimbatore and is open to only asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms. There is a doctor and a nurse for the floor. “We are not taking responsibility for hospital service. We give nutritious food and provide other facilities. This service will help free up beds at hospitals. The hospitals also do not refer patients who need continuous monitoring to the hotels,” he said. “We do not accept walk ins. The patient should have a prescription or should be referred by the hospital,” he added.

The patients have to stay for seven days minimum and cannot come out of the room for food too. From reservation to check-in, everything is contact-less, he said.

The District Collector had called for a meeting of hotels and hospitals recently and those hotels that got the approval of the management, tied up with hospitals, he said.