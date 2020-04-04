Coronavirus | Home Guards, police lend a helping hand to migrant workers

Personnel from Tamil Nadu Home Guards and the Coimbatore City Police engaged in distributing food packets and essential commodities to the migrant workers stranded here on Friday.

Home Guard personnel distributed about 250 food packets in Rathinapuri area to the migrant workers. According to T.K. Dhanasekhar, Area Commandant of Home Guards, Coimbatore City, nearly 10 personnel began distributing the packets from Thursday morning.

A total of 500 packets – 250 each for breakfast and dinner – were being distributed, he said. The food was prepared through a tie-up with a local restaurant in Rathinapuri. “The intention is to make sure that no one is suffering from hunger,” Mr. Dhanasekhar said. Nearly 200 Home Guards personnel were deployed in the city at 36 points to monitor the situation along with the police, he said.

Similarly, the Singanallur police started distributing commodities to the migrant workers in Irugur and K.G. Pudur. M. Muneeswaran, Inspector at Singanallur Police Station, said the commodities distributed to each person would last for at least 10 days. The police tied up with volunteers and local non-governmental organisations for this initiative, he said.