Coronavirus | Four more test positive in Erode district

Four more persons, who were in close contact with Thailand nationals and currently in the isolation ward at the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday, thus, making the number of positive cases in the district to 10.

All the four persons were in close contact with the Thai nationals who had stayed in the city for over a week and were involved in preaching at two dargahs and also visited few houses in Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas. So far, three Thai nationals and seven persons in close contact with them were tested positive in the district.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that currently 82 persons were in the isolation ward and were undergoing treatment. He said that 1,830 families comprising 5,140 families were home quarantined in the district and were continuously monitored by health officials.