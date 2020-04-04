Coronavirus | Ensure basic facilities to migrant workers, say Tiruppur Collector

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday requested industrialists in the district to ensure basic facilities to their migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a press release, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said thousands of migrant workers from 22 States including Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Nagaland worked in Tiruppur. The companies must ensure facilities such as food, shelter and drinking water for those who were staying within the premises of the firms.

The district administration has been estimating the number workers staying outside company premises and assisting them by providing essential supplies, he said. Companies must also ensure that migrant workers did not gather in large groups and that they practised personal distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Obtaining permits

To prevent people visiting the Collectorate in large numbers to obtain permits for essential travel outside the district, the Collector announced that three officials had been authorised to issue the permits.

Sub-Collector of Dharapuram would issue the permits for residents of Dharapuram and Kangeyam Blocks. Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruppur would do it for residents of Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Avinashi and Uthukuli Blocks. Revenue Divisional Officer, Udumalpet would issue the permits for residents of Udumalpet and Madathukulam Blocks.

Those who wished to apply for the permits could do so in person or via email (rdodpm.tntpr@gmail.com for Dharapuram Sub-Collector, rdotpr.tntpr@gmail.com for Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruppur and rdoudm.tntpr1@gmail.com for Revenue Divisional Officer, Udumalpet).