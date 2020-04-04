Coronavirus | CRPF men punish those found roaming on the street

A video of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel forcing five men to air squat as punishment for allegedly roaming in a street near Ukkadam here surfaced on Thursday.
The police said that the incident, which happened on Thursday, had come to their attention and they issued warning to CRPF men not indulge in such activities.
CRPF personnel gave the punishment to the men, allegedly after finding them roaming.
According to the police, the incident took place at Al Ameen Colony. CRPF men, who were posted at an outpost in the locality gave punishment to the men which they were not supposed to do, said the police. “We had received similar complaints before. We have warned the personnel not to engage in law and order maintenance,” said a police officer.
