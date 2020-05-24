Coronavirus | Coimbatore Corpn. revises testing strategy

Coimbatore Corporation is now testing only those persons who showed influenza like illness or symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection or those coming from other States or abroad, according to sources.

The change in strategy followed the latest testing guidelines from the State Government.

Now that the district was free of COVID-19 positive cases and had no containment zones, the Corporation had revised the testing strategy.

Earlier, it was lifting random samples from various pockets in the city and from frontline workers and vulnerable groups. And in doing so it had a target. Now that was over.

Given the revised guidelines, the Corporation did not have a daily target to lift samples, the sources said and added that the civic body would test people from other districts if they showed symptoms and all those coming to the city from other States and from abroad.

It would not test people who had no symptoms but had anxiety that they could carry the coronavirus, the sources added.

The Corporation, however, continued its disinfection operation.