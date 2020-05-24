Coimbatore

Coronavirus | Coimbatore Corpn. revises testing strategy

Persons with symptoms or those coming from other States or abroad to be tested

Coimbatore Corporation is now testing only those persons who showed influenza like illness or symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection or those coming from other States or abroad, according to sources.

The change in strategy followed the latest testing guidelines from the State Government.

Now that the district was free of COVID-19 positive cases and had no containment zones, the Corporation had revised the testing strategy.

Earlier, it was lifting random samples from various pockets in the city and from frontline workers and vulnerable groups. And in doing so it had a target. Now that was over.

Given the revised guidelines, the Corporation did not have a daily target to lift samples, the sources said and added that the civic body would test people from other districts if they showed symptoms and all those coming to the city from other States and from abroad.

It would not test people who had no symptoms but had anxiety that they could carry the coronavirus, the sources added.

The Corporation, however, continued its disinfection operation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 3:25:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coronavirus-coimbatore-corpn-revises-testing-strategy/article31661773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY