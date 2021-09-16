Coronavirus: Additional restrictions in Coimbatore from September 17

On Sundays, all shops except those selling milk, medicines, vegetables and groceries will have to remain shut

The Coimbatore district administration has imposed new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, from September 17.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Collector G.S. Sameeran said that all shops except those selling milk, medicines, vegetables and groceries would remain shut on Sundays. Department stores and supermarkets would also have to remain shut.

All restaurants and bakeries should offer only parcel services on Sundays and that too from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. only. All malls, cinemas, parks and tourist spots would remain shut on Sundays.

The administration would allow wholesale markets to function but on a rotation basis with only 50% traders present at a time. Likewise, farmers selling produce at farmers’ markets (Uzhavar Sandhai) would be allowed on a rotation basis. And, for all other markets including weekly markets the restrictions already in place would continue.

The release also said that the Pollachi cattle market would be open only for local customers. Buyers from other districts or States would not be allowed. The Pollachi sub collector would ensure this.

Starting September 20, managements or owners of shops in malls,textile shops, jewellery stores and other shops should ensure that their employees have had at least the first dose of vaccine. They should also take the responsibility to educate their customers, the Collector said and wanted them to follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as the positive case count was on the rise.