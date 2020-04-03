Coronavirus | 516 foreign returnees in quarantine

As many as 516 persons, who returned from foreign countries, are in house quarantine in Namakkal district, said Somasundaram, Deputy Director, Health Services, here on Thursday.

The district administration has dedicated government hospitals in Namakkal, Rasipuram and Tiruchengode for COVID-19 treatment. The administration has also taken up two private hospitals in Namakkal and one in Tiruchengode for the purpose.

Officials said that those undergoing treatment for non-communicable diseases, and dialysis at Namakkal GH would be treated free of cost at Maharaja Hospital here.

Arrangements had been made in three hospitals in Tiruchengode - Surya Hospital, S.P.M.Hospital and Jaya Hospital - to attend to pregnancy and other emergency cases from Tiruchengode government hospital. Aravind Hospital here had been arranged for emergency accident cases.

Those undergoing dialysis at Tiruchengode GH would be treated at Vivekananda Hospital.

The primary health centre at Pillanallur had been arranged to attend to pregnancy and other emergency cases from Rasipuram GH. Manikam Hospital here would be providing dialysis for those from Rasipuram GH.