Coronavirus | 12 patients discharged in Coimbatore

Twelve patients were discharged on Thursday from the Government Medical College and the ESI Hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Health Department officials said that all the patients had attended the Delhi religious conference. Of the 12, nine were from Mettupalayam and three from Pollachi. The patients were discharged after 14 days of treatment and will be under 14 days’ house quarantine after discharge. With this, 26 patients have been discharged from the ESI Hospital so far, officials said.

Apart from the 12, two women — one from Coimbatore city and one from Kinathukadavu — who were admitted with COVID-19 symptoms were also discharged on testing negative. All the patients were discharged at around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, and were sent to their respective residences in private vehicles.

As of Thursday, Coimbatore district saw the confirmation of 127 COVID-19 cases.

According to G. Ramesh Kumar, deputy director of health services (Coimbatore), a COVID-19 patient has to undergo three tests before getting discharged.

The swab samples of a recovering patient will be taken on the 13th and 14th day of treatment at the hospital. If both test results confirm that the patient is negative for COVID-19, an X-ray test will be done to ensure that the patient’s lungs are free of infections.

Once the X-ray is clear, the patient is discharged, Dr. Kumar said.

“Though 14 patients were to be discharged [from ESI Hospital on Thursday], two patients did not clear the X-ray test and were not discharged,” he said.

To ensure the mental health of the discharged patients, counselling will be made available to them during home quarantine. Psychiatrists will provide counselling through phone or video calls, according to Dr. Kumar.

Policemen test negative

All 47 swab samples of police personnel attached to the Thudiyalur police station, who interacted with a social worker who tested positive for COVID-19, have tested negative, confirmed Health Department officials on Friday.

Apart from the police, 20 more medical professionals from a primary health centre also tested negative for COVID-19.