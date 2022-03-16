Corbevax vaccination for children commences in Dharmapuri

Students await their turn for vaccination in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Corbevax vaccination for children between 12 and 14 years of age commenced here at Elakiyampatti Government Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini launched the vaccination programme against COVID for children.

The programme envisions vaccinating over 66,000 students in their respective schools. The administration has received 44,900 vaccines towards first dose in the district for the vaccination.

According to the administration, as of date, 10,04,846 people have received first dose of vaccination and 6,94,335 the second dose. A total of 16,99,181 people have received vaccination in the district.

Similarly, 65,447 children between 15 and 18 years of age have received the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, and 43,730 children second dose of vaccine.

In Krishnagiri, Collector V .Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy launched the vaccination programme here