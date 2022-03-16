Corbevax for 12-14 age group begins in Coimbatore district

The administration of Corbevax COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 12 and 14 started in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna told The Hindu that a total of 447 children in the age group were given their first jab on Wednesday.

The Health Department is aiming to administer COVID-19 vaccine to 1,02,200 children aged between 12 and 14 years in Coimbatore district.

Dr. Aruna said that the Health Department and the Department of School Education were jointly conducting the drive to achieve full results.

“Health workers will identify children in the age group through the Department of School Education. The drive will continue until we achieve the target,” she said.

Those who receive the first dose of Corbevax will be eligible to receive their second jab after 28 days.

According to the Health Department, 99.4% of people aged above 18 in Coimbatore district have received their first dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. A total of 88.1% of the population above the age of 18 have received both doses. The drive to administer booster dose to health workers, other frontline workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities has covered 46,898 people.

The department said that 1,31,066 children aged between 15 and 18 received their first dose and 1,02,683 in the age group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.