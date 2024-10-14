Coracle services and bathing banned in Hogenakkal as water level rises

With water levels in Hogenakkal continuing to fluctuate, the district administration has issued a ban on coracle operations and bathing in the Cauvery River.

With continuing rains in the catchment areas in Karnataka causing a steady rise in water levels, inflow into the river in Hogenakkal rose from 8,000 cusecs on Saturday to 19,000 cusecs on Sunday, and dropped to 17,000 cusecs on Monday, prompting the district administration to ban coracle services.

The revenue administration, along with fire and rescue services, also fortified the area surrounding the Hogenakkal Falls to prevent public from venturing in, disappointing several tourists who had arrived at the spot for the pooja holidays and had to leave without a glimpse of the waterfall.