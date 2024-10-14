GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coracle services and bathing banned in Hogenakkal as water level rises

Published - October 14, 2024 07:46 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Coracle services and bathing in the river have been suspended in Hogenakkal over rising water inflow.

Coracle services and bathing in the river have been suspended in Hogenakkal over rising water inflow. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

With water levels in Hogenakkal continuing to fluctuate, the district administration has issued a ban on coracle operations and bathing in the Cauvery River.

With continuing rains in the catchment areas in Karnataka causing a steady rise in water levels, inflow into the river in Hogenakkal rose from 8,000 cusecs on Saturday to 19,000 cusecs on Sunday, and dropped to 17,000 cusecs on Monday, prompting the district administration to ban coracle services.

The revenue administration, along with fire and rescue services, also fortified the area surrounding the Hogenakkal Falls to prevent public from venturing in, disappointing several tourists who had arrived at the spot for the pooja holidays and had to leave without a glimpse of the waterfall.

