Coracle operators beat up tourists over an altercation in Hogenakkal

May 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A group of coracle operators was caught on camera slamming a few youngsters in Hogenakkal, following an altercation over coracle charges for the water ride.

A group of youngsters, reportedly from Andhra Pradesh, had got into two coracles for the administration permitted charges of ₹ 750 a ride. However, according to the coracle operators, the tourists had then asked to be taken a little further for additional charges. Soon after they reached the banks, the tourists had allegedly refused to pay up extra, with one of them pushing a coracle operator. The altercation took a violent turn, with both the groups exchanging blows, but the tourists outnumbered by the coracle operators were bashed up.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kempuraj, former president of the now dissolved Coracle Operators’ Association in Hogenakkal said, the physical assault was a result of the tourists wanting to bribe the coracle operators for longer rides beyond the permissible limits and also the coracle operators needing to make more money. “There are lot of issues involved, and the operators have been demanding an increase in the ticket price.”

According to the sources, Pennagaram police inquired into the incident and since both sides refused to file any complaint, the parties were warned. In its wake, the Block Development Office has assigned a board warning coracle operators against breaching the permissible limits for the coracle ride.