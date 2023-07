July 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Coracle operations were suspended in view of the increased inflow in Hogenakkal. The orders were issued late Wednesday evening after the inflow in the Cauvery flowing into Hogenakkal touched 9,000 cusecs. In its wake, the administration issued directions for temporary suspension of coracle operations in Hogenakkal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.