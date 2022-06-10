Copra to be procured at regulated markets in Erode

June 10, 2022 18:24 IST

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of the Central government, Erode Regulated Market will procure copra from farmers till July 31 and hence farmers were encouraged to bring their produce to the markets and get the right price, said District Collector H. Krishnanunni.

A release said that for 2022, PSS ensures remunerative prices to the farmers and Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED), a State agency to undertake procurement of copra under the scheme, procures copra from farmers directly.

In the district, copra is procured through the regulated markets functioning at Sathyamangalam, Avalpoondurai, Elumathur and Kodumudi. Milling copra will be procured for ₹105.90 per kg and the ball copra for ₹110 per kg at the quality fixed by the government.

After procurement, the money will be transferred to the farmers’ bank account directly, he added. Hence, coconut farmers were asked to register their names with the regulated markets by submitting a copy of Aadhaar card, front page of bank savings pass book, chitta and adangal at the earliest, the release added.