Copra procurement: Krishnagiri targets 1,450 tonnes this year

Copra procurement has commenced in the state with a targeted procurement of 40,000 tonnes this year. According to the administration,Tamil Nadu has 4,35,621 ha under coconut production and 47,064 lakh coconuts are being procured from farmers in a bid to provide them support price for ball copra and milling copra.

In Krishnagiri, 1,450 tonnes is targeted for procurement this year. According to the administration, ₹103 per kg. is being provided as support price for ball copra and ₹99.60 per kg for milling copra. In the State, a targeted procurement of 500 tonnes of ball copra and 39,500 tonnes of milling copra is proposed to be procured from the farmers through the copra procurement centres

Each year, when the price of copra falls, the government procures copra from farmers through procurement centres across the State. Procurement centre for copra procurement have been set up in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Dindigal, Sivagangai, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tiruvanur, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dharmapuri, Virudunagar, and Kanniyakumari. Across the State 40 regulated copra procurement centre have commenced operations.

According to the administration, regulated procurement centres have been set up in Krishnagiri and Pochampalli. Farmers will be provided the support price within three days of procurement.