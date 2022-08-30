Copra procurement from farmers on till September 30

The State government will continue procurement of copra from farmers till September 30, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran in a press release. Since February, 6,212.5 tonnes of copra were procured from farmers at ₹110 a kg for ball copra and ₹105.90 a kg for mill copra. Copra procurement is on at seven locations in the district, including Thondamuthur and Annnur. Farmers can contact the following numbers to get details: Pollachi - 7010615376, Kinathukadavu - 9865154644, Annur - 8883453333, Thondamuthur - 9994564540, Anamalai - 9976168113, Senjeri - 9751527708, and Negamam - 98946 87827.

Science Olympiad

Science Olympiad Foundation, organiser of Olympiad exams for school students, will conduct the exams offline this year on September 15. According to a press release, students can register for SOF Olympiad exams through their schools and exams will be conducted at the schools. Over the last few years, around 34,000 students from Coimbatore have been appearing in SOF Olympiad every year. The exams will be held in seven subjects this year, including SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad, SOF International Mathematics Olympiad, and SOF National Cyber Olympiad. For details, visit https://sofworld.org/

Entpreneurship programme

The Coimbatore chapter of Young Indians (Yi) recently organised “Futurepreneur Conclave” for students here. A press release said over 1,000 students took part in the pan-regional meeting that had an address by Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and the Mission Director and CEO of StartUp Tamil Nadu Sivarajah Ramanathan.

Meeting on cotton textiles held

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council recently conducted in Mumbai Ind-Texpo, a meeting on cotton textiles and its blends. The three-day reverse-buyer-seller meet, Ind-Texpo, had over 50 stalls displaying yarn, fabrics, and home textiles. Buyers from 230 countries visited the show. Texprocil chairman Manoj Patodia said in a press release that orders worth nearly $ 6.4 mn (approximately Rs. 51 crores) were booked on the spot and enquiries were for nearly $ 58.7 million (nearly ₹ 470 crore). Textiles Secretary, Upendra Prasad Singh and Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi participated in the inaugural, according to a press release from Texprocil.