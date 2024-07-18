Copious rain in catchment areas of Coimbatore improves storage in reservoirs

The copious rainfall in the hilly regions of Coimbatore district has resulted in drastic improvement in the storage positions.

Siruvani reservoir, which takes care of the drinking water requirements part of the city and way side habitations, had a storage 40.54 ft of water as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 49.53 ft. Sholayar dam’s water level rose by 12 ft in just one day and the storage stood at 150 ft as against the FRL of 165 and the Parambikulam dam had a storage of 31.30 ft as against the FRL of 72 ft. Aliyar dam had a storage of 101.30 ft as against the FRL of 120 ft.

Pilloor dam, the other major drinking water service provider to the city, had 97 ft of water as against the FRL of 100 ft and around 21,000 cusecs was the inflow which was being released into Bhavani. The District Administration has sounded the flood alert along the banks of river Bhavani.

Rainfall received in mm till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18: TNAU 19.80, PN Palayam 1, Mettuppalayam 1.50, Pilloor dam 6, Annnur 1.20, Coimbatore South Taluk 6.80, Sulur 5, PWD office Varapatti 2, Siruvani foot hills 47, Madukkarai taluk 4, Podanur Railway Station, 4, Pollachi 30, PWD Inspection Bungalow Makkinampatti 32, Kinathukkadavu taluk 7.50, Anaimalai taluk 11, Aliyar 15.20, Chincona 97, Chinnakallar 152, Valparai PAP 109, Valparai taluk 105, Sholayar 99.

The total rainfall recorded in all the 23 observatories was 756 mm and the average rainfall stood at 32.87 mm.