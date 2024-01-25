Copies of signatures against NEET discarded at DMK’s youth wing conference: EPS

January 25, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - SALEM

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that copies of signatures obtained by the DMK from students against the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu were dumped in bins at the party’s youth wing conference held in Salem recently.

Addressing mediapersons after laying the foundation for various projects and inaugurating completed projects in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, he said the DMK’s expectation was that over five lakh workers would attend the conference held on January 21.

“But less than 1.5 lakh workers had attended,” he said, adding that, in contrast, about 15 lakh workers attended the AIADMK’s conference held in Madurai last year.

He further said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his campaign for the 2021 Assembly election, promised that the State would be exempted from NEET if the DMK was voted to power.

“The DMK claimed that it had obtained over 50 lakh signatures, but the copies were dumped in bins at the conference. The government does not care about the people. It is cheating them. Not even one resolution that was passed at the conference would benefit the people,” he said, adding that the DMK had failed to fulfil its 520 promises made before the election.

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK would begin the preparation of its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election on Thursday and added that talks on alliance were in progress.

To a question on the announcement by the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party that they would fight the election in West Bengal and Punjab alone, he said, “As many as 26 parties with various ideologies have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). We have to wait and see how many more parties exit the alliance.”

Mr. Palaniswami said the Kilambakkam bus terminus project was introduced by the AIADMK government, and the DMK government hurriedly opened it, without creating all amenities, causing hardships to commuters.

