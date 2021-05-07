CoP orders disbanding of ‘station IS’ personnel

City Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham has ordered the disbanding of intelligence personnel appointed by the individual police stations in the city police limits, commonly known as ‘station IS’, following adverse reports regarding their conduct.

In a circular issued recently, he said that the Intelligence Section (IS) has been functioning under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police to gather intelligence in the city police limits. However, police inspectors in the 15 police stations of the Coimbatore City Police have been appointing additional personnel in the name of ‘Station IS’, who allegedly engage in bribery and perform favours to their superior officers, Mr. Devasirvatham said. “Acts like these have caused disrepute to the name of Police Intelligence Section,” the Commissioner said.

All police stations were ordered to not appoint any new personnel in the name of ‘station IS’ and to never use the term henceforth, according to the order.

A senior police officer said on Friday that the existing police constables who were previously known as station IS personnel were asked to continue their regular duties in their respective police stations. The IS personnel supervised by the Commissioner will continue to gather intelligence inputs, he added.

Mr. Devasirvatham previously cracked down on these ‘station IS’ personnel on April 2, when he ordered the transfer of seven of these personnel from seven police stations to the City Armed Reserve police following reports of alleged bribery.