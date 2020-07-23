Coordination meetings to chalk out COVID-19 containment strategies

With the district reporting more COVID-19 cases each day, officials with the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, health, revenue and police departments are now having coordination meetings on alternate days to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Apart from sharing information, the officials also discuss strategies and coordination required to contain the disease spread in the district.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan, Corporation Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi, Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar, City Health Officer S. Raja, Additional Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore rural, G.S. Anitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Coimbatore city, G. Stalin and two Assistant Commissioners took part in one such meeting held on Wednesday.

“It was the second coordination meeting. The police get a lot of information from the field. Such information is passed to the revenue, health departments and Corporation.

The meeting also facilitates better coordination of activities. The police will support other departments to contain the spread of the disease,” said Mr. Sharan.

Coordination meetings will happen on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at different offices.

Mr. Saran said COVID-19 support kits comprising safety gears, sanitizer and health drink were given to 2,500 police personnel in the city on Thursday.

Such kits would be distributed often to boost the spirit of police personnel who were on COVID-19 duty.

Already, the police were doing various activities including crowd management, vehicle checks and patrols for COVID-19 management. The police and Corporation flying squads also conducted checks at commercial places and took action against people who did not follow precautionary measures, he said.