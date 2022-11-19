Coordination committee meeting of gazetted officers held in Krishnagiri

November 19, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The meeting of the coordination committee of gazetted officers was convened here by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Friday to review various functions under the departments and local bodies.

Trending

The meeting witnessed review of routine administrative works of various departments. Land acquisition works for construction of buildings under the departments of agriculture and farmers welfare, horticulture, and agricultural marketing; works for setting up of police outpost at the government medical college hospital and for the allocation of parking for two-wheelers for visitors to the government medical college hospital; works on the collection of property tax under the Hosur Corporation and Krishnagiri Municipality; works on the collection of Flag Day funds; works undertaken under the State Transport Corporation for allocation of additional bus services on weekends and festival days; linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs; and ensuring cent percent registration of unorganised workers in the portal are among works reviewed for progress by the Collector.

ADVERTISEMENT