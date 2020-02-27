‘Coordination between police, advocates essential to improve conviction rate’

NAMAKKAL

27 February 2020 23:26 IST

Justice S.S.Sundar of Madras High Court, said that coordination between the police and advocates was essential to improve the conviction rate.

Mr. Justice Sundar, portfolio judge for Namakkal district in Madras High Court, said, “By giving the message that every crime will be taken care of and it will be properly booked, there is a chance of reducing crime rate. For improving conviction rate, coordination between the police and advocates is important.”

Mr. Justice Sundar, along with Justice R.Tharani, portfolio judge for Namakkal district and Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani laid the foundation for construction of the combined court building at Paramathi here. Mr. Justice Sundar advised the authorities to ensure that the building had all basic amenities for the public including a waiting hall and information centre to help them know about the status of their cases.

Ms. Justice Tharani said that advocates should involve themselves in efforts to conserve nature and advised them to take up the cause of Semai Karuvalam trees here. Ms. Justice Tharani said that there were many cases pending here and advised the advocates in assisting judges in clearing those cases. Legal aid authorities and advocates may conduct awareness sessions on motor vehicle acts to reduce the number of cases.

Mr.Thangamani said that cooperation of all stakeholders was required for timely implementation of development works.

The building is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹10.31 crore.