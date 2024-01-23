GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooptex turnover touched ₹1.15 crore last year in Krishnagiri, says MD Anand Kumar

January 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Anand Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, Cooptex (third right) inspected the cooptex showroom in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

R. Anand Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, Cooptex (third right) inspected the cooptex showroom in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cooptex Krishnagiri has seen a sales turnover of Rs.1.15 crore in the last year and the State-owned handloom cooperative’s small savings scheme is also benefitting the customers, according to R. Anand Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, Cooptex here on Tuesday. Mr.Kumar was inspecting the Cooptex showroom in Krishnagiri along with Collector K.M.Sarayu. 

Cooptex has seen a profitable turnover with a healthy consumer base for its silk and cotton textiles and home linen over the last year. The small savings scheme of Cooptex has allowed customers to save ₹300 to ₹3,000 per month for 11 months leading to Cooptex bearing the 12th month’s payment. Upon completion of the payments, the customers may purchase at 30% discount in Cooptex for the saved amount, according to the administration. The administration has urged the public to seek out handlooms directly from the weavers and called for continuing patronage for the cooperative.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.