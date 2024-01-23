Cooptex turnover touched ₹1.15 crore last year in Krishnagiri, says MD Anand Kumar

January 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Cooptex Krishnagiri has seen a sales turnover of Rs.1.15 crore in the last year and the State-owned handloom cooperative’s small savings scheme is also benefitting the customers, according to R. Anand Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, Cooptex here on Tuesday. Mr.Kumar was inspecting the Cooptex showroom in Krishnagiri along with Collector K.M.Sarayu.

Cooptex has seen a profitable turnover with a healthy consumer base for its silk and cotton textiles and home linen over the last year. The small savings scheme of Cooptex has allowed customers to save ₹300 to ₹3,000 per month for 11 months leading to Cooptex bearing the 12th month’s payment. Upon completion of the payments, the customers may purchase at 30% discount in Cooptex for the saved amount, according to the administration. The administration has urged the public to seek out handlooms directly from the weavers and called for continuing patronage for the cooperative.