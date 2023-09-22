ADVERTISEMENT

Cooptex festival sale launched in Krishnagiri

September 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu taking a look at the sarees on display at the Cooptex sale in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The annual Cooptex festival sale was launched by Collector K.M. Sarayu at the outlet at the Cooperative Colony here on Friday.

The sale was inaugurated with a sales target of ₹2.80 crore for all the three Cooptex outlets here. This includes ₹80 lakh sales target for the Krishngiri outlet; and ₹1 crore sales target each for the old and new outlets in Hosur.

As part of festival offer, special silks with real zari work directly from the weavers of Kancheepuram, Salem, Arani, and Thanjavur are available. Special cotton weaves from Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Paramakudi, Tiruchi, Dindigal along with Kalamkari print sarees are also available, according to the Handloom Cooperative Society.

Export quality bed linens and home linens including curtains, table mats, bed spreads, sheets, pillows, mattresses, and pillow covers are also available.

As part of the sale, the products are being sold at 30% discount, and the outlets will be open on all days including Sundays.

Inorder to facilitate the sales, credit sales through EMI is also permitted for the festival season along with a discount, according to the Cooptex administration.

The district administration has urged the public to visit the outlets and support the weavers.

