Cooptex Deepavali sale launched

KRISHNAGIRI

16 October 2020 23:51 IST

Cooptex Deepavali sale was flagged off by Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy on Friday. The Cooptex has been set a sales target of ₹1.60 crore for the district. This envisions a targeted sales of ₹80 lakh for Krishnagiri and ₹80 lakh for Hosur.

Flagging off the sale, Collector Jaya Chandra BHanu Reddy urged the public to encourage handloom weavers by making their purchases for the festival season here. Cooptex’s Deepavali discount envisions up to 30% rebate on sarees.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the administration, this year, real zari work silk sarees from Kancheepuram ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹40,000 and Arani silk sarees ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 are up for sale. The sale is to encourage public to purchase handloom products and help local weavers. Similarly, organic cotton sarees from Coimbatore, Dindigal, Salem, Erode, and Kalamkari work sarees are also available.

Besides, export quality products that include quilts, aprons, bedspreads, door and window curtains, table mats and pillow covers are among the items put up for sale. The Cooptex showrooms will be functioning on all days, including holidays, to encourage footfalls.