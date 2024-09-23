ADVERTISEMENT

Co-optex annual Deepavali sale kicks off in Krishnagiri

Updated - September 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Customers at Cooptex during the launch of its Deepavali special sale in Krishnagiri on Monday. 23 September 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated the Co-optex annual Deepavali sale on Monday, offering a 30% discount across all products with a versatile collection on display.

This year, the outlet has set a sales target of ₹2.10 crore for the Deepavali season from its three centres in the district. This includes ₹72 lakh from the Krishnagiri Co-optex outlet, ₹98 lakh from the new outlet in Hosur, and ₹40 lakh from the old Hosur outlet.

The sale features a premium collection of silk sarees, including Kancheepuram, Arani, Thanjavur, and Salem silk sarees, alongside a range of cotton sarees from Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Paramakudi, and Salem. In addition, export-quality quilts, aprons, table mats, curtains, and bed linen are available as part of the festive collection.

The Government Handloom Cooperative Society is also offering a monthly savings scheme ranging from ₹300 to ₹3,000. During the inauguration, Collector Sarayu urged the public to support handloom weavers by purchasing directly from Co-optex.

The sale will be open on all working days.

