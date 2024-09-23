GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Co-optex annual Deepavali sale kicks off in Krishnagiri

Updated - September 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Customers at Cooptex during the launch of its Deepavali special sale in Krishnagiri on Monday. 23 September 2024.

Customers at Cooptex during the launch of its Deepavali special sale in Krishnagiri on Monday. 23 September 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated the Co-optex annual Deepavali sale on Monday, offering a 30% discount across all products with a versatile collection on display.

This year, the outlet has set a sales target of ₹2.10 crore for the Deepavali season from its three centres in the district. This includes ₹72 lakh from the Krishnagiri Co-optex outlet, ₹98 lakh from the new outlet in Hosur, and ₹40 lakh from the old Hosur outlet.

The sale features a premium collection of silk sarees, including Kancheepuram, Arani, Thanjavur, and Salem silk sarees, alongside a range of cotton sarees from Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Paramakudi, and Salem. In addition, export-quality quilts, aprons, table mats, curtains, and bed linen are available as part of the festive collection.

The Government Handloom Cooperative Society is also offering a monthly savings scheme ranging from ₹300 to ₹3,000. During the inauguration, Collector Sarayu urged the public to support handloom weavers by purchasing directly from Co-optex.

The sale will be open on all working days.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST

