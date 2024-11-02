ADVERTISEMENT

Cooperative society manager in Salem arrested for misappropriation of funds

Published - November 02, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A cooperative society manager was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds on Friday.

Pachiappan, 37, of Indira Nagar in Karuppur, branch manager of the Unorganized Employees Cooperative Society at Omalur, was found to have allegedly misappropriated society funds to the tune of ₹26.37 lakh between 2016 and 2021, in a recent audit. Based on the findings, Unorganized Employees Cooperative Society Managing Director Bharathi lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gautam Goyal. The District Crime Branch police, after registering a case, arrested Pachiappan on Friday and remanded him in prison. A search is on for the cashier, Sathya, who is absconding.

