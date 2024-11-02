GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooperative society manager in Salem arrested for misappropriation of funds

Published - November 02, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A cooperative society manager was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds on Friday.

Pachiappan, 37, of Indira Nagar in Karuppur, branch manager of the Unorganized Employees Cooperative Society at Omalur, was found to have allegedly misappropriated society funds to the tune of ₹26.37 lakh between 2016 and 2021, in a recent audit. Based on the findings, Unorganized Employees Cooperative Society Managing Director Bharathi lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gautam Goyal. The District Crime Branch police, after registering a case, arrested Pachiappan on Friday and remanded him in prison. A search is on for the cashier, Sathya, who is absconding.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.