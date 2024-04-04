GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cooperative society clerk arrested for bribery in Salem

April 04, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old clerk was arrested while receiving bribe for issuing ration card on Thursday.

R. Selvarani (27), a resident of Vairankadu, near Poosaripatti,, recently approached Poosaripatti cooperative credit society clerk A. Rajendran (59) for a new ration card. He demanded ₹5,000 as bribe to get a ration card.

Unwilling to give the bribe, she approached Salem district Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials and they set a trap by giving her chemical-laced currency notes and asking her to give them to Rajendran.

Based on their direction, Selvarani gave the bribe amount to Rajendran on Thursday afternoon at the society. At that time, DVAC sleuths led by Inspector Ravichandran got the clerk red-handed. The DVAC registered a case and arrested the accused.

