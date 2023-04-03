HamberMenu
Cooperative bank staff in Erode take out rally to press their charter of demands

April 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu State Primary Co-operative Bank All Employees Association taking out a rally in Erode on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Primary Co-operative Bank All Employees Association taking out a rally in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

  Urging the State government to implement their 12-point charter of demands, members of the Tamil Nadu State Primary Co-operative Bank All Employees’ Association took out a rally in Erode on Monday.

The members said that the statewide protest was held to urge the government to fulfil their demands pending for a long time. They said that their wages were not hiked in the recent years and the jobs of many workers were not regularised. Even the dues of retirees were not being settled on time, they alleged. They wanted their demands fulfilled, failing which they would take out a massive rally in Chennai on April 24, the members said.

