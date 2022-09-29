Cooperation of jamaats sought to maintain peace in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore District Collector and City Police Commissioner on Thursday appealed to the leaders of jamaats in the district to maintain peace and avoid public meetings.

The appeal was made at a meeting convened by Collector G.S. Sameeran and Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan with members of the Coimbatore District United Jamaat on Thursday.

The Collector and the Commissioner sought the cooperation of various jamaats to maintain peace in the district and not to call for protests, in the aftermath of the ban issued by the Central government on Wednesday on Muslim organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight of its front organisations for five years.

Coimbatore district came under tight security cover following the nationwide arrest of PFI leaders on September 22 and subsequent attacks reported on the houses, office and properties of the BJP and Hindu organisations. Though no incidents of attacks were reported after September 23, the police and other security forces are continuing vigil in the district.

CTC Jabbar, general secretary of the Coimbatore District United Jamaat, sought the district administration and the police not to give permission for the mass procession called by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on October 2, stating that it would harm the prevailing peace in the district.

Mr. Jabbar told media persons after the meeting that the reasons cited by the Ministry of Home Affairs for banning PFI were not convincing.

A jamaat leader said the police should avoid coming in large posse to pick up suspects in cases for questioning. He said more than 50 policemen came to Pillayarpuram near Podanur to pick a person on the basis of suspected involvement in a case. Though the person was released after questioning, the incident portrayed him in poor light, he said. Around 70 leaders from various jamaats took part in the meeting.