Cooperate with officials in anti-dengue operations: Collector

ERODE

16 October 2021 00:08 IST

Ahead of the North-East Monsoon, the district administration has asked the public to cooperate with officials and workers involved in anti-dengue operations.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that there were chances of spread of dengue during the monsoon and added that precautionary measures were being taken to prevent its outbreak. He asked the residents to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around houses as it could turn into a breeding source for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that spreads dengue fever.

Water storage containers should be closed properly to ensure that mosquitoes do not enter. He said that water storage containers should be emptied once a week and should be cleaned with bleaching powder. Also, the water storage container at the rear side of the refrigerator should be cleaned regularly, he added.

Mr. Krishnanunni asked residents to remove obsolete materials, tea cups, old tyres, coconut shells and other items that have a chance to hold rainwater.

Residents should ensure that water does not stagnate on their premises and should consume only hot water. Those with fever or other symptoms should immediately approach the nearest government hospitals or primary or urban health centres, he added. “Public should cooperate with officials and workers who visit their houses for anti-dengue operations”, he added.